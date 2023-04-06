Humberside Police officers are appealing for witnesses of a two-vehicle road traffic collision, which happened on Wednesday March 22 at around 1pm in Kingsgate in Bridlington.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "A white Mini Cooper and black Ford Fusion were in collision - and the road was closed whilst emergency services carried out their duties.

"The driver of the mini sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene by paramedics."

Anyone who witnessed this incident, or thinks they may have dashcam footage of the area around the time of the collision, should contact Humberside Police on the non-emergency number 101 - quoting log 242 of 22 March.