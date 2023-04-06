Forestry England said that Wykeham and Langdale Forests, on the eastern edge of the North York Moors, have faced "significant" damage from off-road vehicles in recent months.

To tackle this illegal activity, Forestry England is working closely with North Yorkshire Police and North York Moors National Park Authority to deter and detect the culprits.

This includes deploying monitoring equipment and joint Ranger and Rural Police Officer patrols, with specialist support from the Rural Task Force and Off-Road Bike Intercept Team.

Nigel Foster, wildlife manager for the Yorkshire District of Forestry England, said: "The use of unauthorised vehicles in this area is not only illegal, but it has also damaged the natural environment."

The forests are visited by thousands of people each year with many using it for cycling, horse riding and walking.

Signs have been installed at access points to warn people that unauthorised vehicular use is illegal.

Mr Foster urged people to heed the ban "so the forest's natural habitat can recover" and vowed that trespassers would be penalised.

Partners are taking action to prevent the illegal driving in the area (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

Ben Jackson, area manager and Ranger from the North York Moors National Park Authority, added: “The National Park acknowledges responsible and considerate vehicular use of sustainable Unsurfaced Unclassified Roads where a legal right of access exists.

“However, illegal off-roading – when vehicles stray onto areas where no legal rights for them exist – can have a terribly detrimental impact on the landscapes and local communities of the North York Moors National Park.

“There are several hotspots where this activity can endanger wildlife and habitats, damage fragile surfaces and cause conflict with other responsible users. We are aware that several forest paths have been damaged to the point that they are impassable for walkers, cyclists and horse riders.

“The National Park works in partnership with North Yorkshire Council to help maintain a more sustainable network of unsurfaced routes that may be accessed by motorised vehicles.

“We also carry out regular joint patrols with North Yorkshire Police who ensure off-road riders and drivers that are aware of the legal requirements relating to their hobby – namely that vehicles must be road legal, and that tracks that they use must have a legal right of access to motorised vehicles."

PC Graham Bilton, the Rural Beat Manager and Wildlife Crime Officer covering Scarborough and Ryedale, said that the force "will not tolerate this behaviour".

"Those responsible can expect to have their vehicles seized, receive a fine and, potentially, receive penalty points on their driving licence. We’re watching and ready to take action," he added.

Anyone wishing to report any incidents should do so via the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101 and selecting option 1.