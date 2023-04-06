North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 5.45pm last night (April 5) to Monkgate just outside the city centre.

A service spokesman said: "Our crew from York attended a very lucky 13-year-old boy last night.

"He had climbed out of a bathroom window onto an old fire escape and when he leant against the rail it gave way causing him to fall approximately six metres onto the first floor fire escape rail.

"This rail had a protruding spike which missed his body but hooked him via his jumper, leaving him dangling over the ground floor flat roof.

"The boy was able to remove his jumper allowing him to drop onto the flat roof and climb down.

"Crews provided first aid and left him in hands of his father awaiting an ambulance to check him over."