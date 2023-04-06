North Yorkshire Police say the local neighbourhood team have been out in Haxby last night (April 5).

A police spokesman said: "We attended the Memorial Hall to speak with local residents about antisocial behaviour and signing up to community messenger.

"Unfortunately, there wasn’t a big turn out but we will be here again tonight between 6pm-8pm.

"Like other areas, Haxby does suffer from antisocial behaviour and this can be upsetting for residents. We were joined by local councillors and a police cadet to walk around and engage with residents.

"Whilst out on patrols we dealt with a number of youths who were causing issues around the shops and some streets.

"The youths were not from the local area and were sent home immediately.

"This follows on from Tuesday night, when three youths were issued Dispersal Notices. These individuals are now bing dealt with via our antisocial behaviour process.

"We encourage anyone who experiences antisocial behaviour to report it via 101 or online."