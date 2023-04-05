Police are investigating a burglary at the Gallows Close Community Centre in Scarborough.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "An outbuilding in the car park was broken into and several bikes were taken between 3pm and 7.30pm on Monday (April 3).

"Damage was also been caused to two other outbuildings belonging to the centre.

"We’re appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed the incident itself or any suspicious activity in the area on that evening.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email holly.marshall@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option 2, and ask for Holly Marshall.

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230059497.