Their arrival came as a surprise to many in the town – with the news only made official upon the royal couple’s arrival.

Despite this, rumours had been circulating earlier in the week – so locals were quick to decorate shop fronts and paint fences, ensuring the town was looking at its best for the visit.

This was Charles’ first visit to Malton since being made King following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Crowds braved the rain and lined either side of Yorkersgate in the town, which remained closed throughout the day.

The royals arrived to cheers as they passed the crowd.

Crowds line Yorkersgate in Malton (Image: Dylan Connell)

They exited the famous Rolls Royce next to the Talbot Yard, which they then entered.

At the yard they were welcomed by Swinton and District Excelsior Band as they met business owners and staff.

The yard is home to six artisan food and drink producers including Roost Espresso Bar, Food 2 Remember, Bluebird Bakery, Florian Poirot, Rare Bird Gin Distillery, and Groovy Moo Gelato.

They started at the Rare Bird Distillery, where Charles joked: “Nothing more fun than a gin distillery,” as he entered.

The royals then visited Florian Poirot Master Patissier, where Camilla tasted a lemon bergamot macaron, saying it was “tres bien”.

Camilla, Queen Consort, was given a bouquet of flowers from Forian and Celine Poirot’s son, Thomas, 2.

Thomas Poirot presents Camilla, Queen Consort, with a bouquet of flowers (Image: PA Wire/PA Images)

The Queen Consort later chose a sample of mango gelato at the next stop, Groovy Moo ice cream parlour, describing it as “lovely”.

Owner Michelle Walker, told the PA news agency: “You couldn’t ask for a more genuine couple, there were no airs and graces, they were just like a normal couple that come here on a Wednesday. It was like we’d known them for years.

The royal couple then shared a piece of banana bread at Bluebird Bakery.

They left Tabot Yard, and interacted with the crowd.

King Charles and Camilla at Talbot Yard (Image: PA Wire/PA Images)

Hazel Foster, from Norton, met King Charles outside the Talbot.

She said: “He just asked if we had good shops. I said we did.”

Hazel first met Charles when he was 13-years-old, at Hovingham at the Royal wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Kent.

On whether it was worth waiting out in the rain for she said: “Oh it was. I’m wet through, but it was worth it.”

The King shakes hands in Malton (Image: Dylan Connell)

The King the made his way to York House where he met with organisations.

Throughout the day, the royal family were joined by Lord-Lieutenant of North Yorkshire, Jo Ropner, along with Tom and Sir Phillip Naylor-Leyland, of the Fitzwilliam Malton Estate.

As the King left York House he was greeted with cheers and applause.

He waved as he entered his Rolls Royce and left the town.

Camilla, Queen Consort, today in Malton (Image: PA Wire/PA Images)

King Charles is to visit York tomorrow for the first Royal Maundy service in the reign of His Majesty, which will take place at York Minster.

Following the service at the Minster, the King will then make his way over to formally open the York Minster Refectory restaurant, located in the former site of The Minster School.