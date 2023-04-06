Their manifesto – headlined ‘Greener, Fairer, Safer’ – sets out a range of policies from community safety, housing, transport and the environment to economy, children, adult social care and health.

Some of the key pledges include:

Target support for cost of living crisis

Adopt the Local Plan to protect greenbelt and deliver homes

Protect and expand library services

Safeguard and improve bus services

Deliver better road repairs

Tackle anti-social behaviour and improve community safety

Consider a Tourism Levy

Deliver York Central

Devolve more funding to invest in local community priorities and projects

Plant at least one tree for each resident

Deliver more mental health hubs

Lib Dem group leader on the city council, Cllr Nigel Ayre, said : “York Liberal Democrats have a bold, sensible and costed plan for the next four years that would deliver for all of our communities… putting our residents first and unlocking York’s full potential.

“If you want a council that is focussed on your local community, frontline services and York’s future, vote Liberal Democrat May 4.”

Liberal Democrat councillors in York were joined by the party’s national leader Sir Ed Davey for the launch of their manifesto.

Sir Ed said: “The Liberal Democrat team are a great example of how Lib Dem councillors can make a real positive change for their communities.

“They’ve worked hard in their communities and provided strong leadership for York. From building sustainable homes to decarbonising local transport to building more community spaces, they deliver for the residents of the city.”

Cllr Ayre said he was proud of his group’s record in charge of the council – with the support of Greens – over the last few years.

“Despite the challenges brought about by the pandemic, inflation, (the) cost of living crisis and the drying up of government funds, I am extremely proud of the hard work and achievements of the Liberal Democrat-led administration,” he said.

“The 21 local Lib Dem councillors have been the champions of their communities, working all year round to fix issues, stand up for their residents’ interests and invest in their communities.

“Working together, we have delivered for the whole city - from unlocking the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of the York Central project, delivering hundreds of new homes, investing millions in local community priorities, expanding mental health services, building a fantastic new stadium and new libraries, creating the new community woodland, electrifying and safeguarding local buses, delivering a Local Plan and so much more.”

The local elections in York are on a knife edge.

At the moment, there are 21 Lib Dem councillors, 17 Labour, three Green, two Conservatives and four independent councillors.

For the last few years, the council has been run by a coalition of Liberal Democrat and Green councillors.