It will be the first Royal Maundy service for the King ahead of his coronation next month and will take place at York Minster, with the King and Queen both attending the service inside the cathedral.

The Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, will be there to greet them and during the service, 74 men and 74 women will receive Maundy money, signifying the age of the monarch and selected from Church of England dioceses across the country and Anglican and Ecumenical partners across the UK.

The Maundy is a gift from the King, to thank them for their outstanding service and for making a difference to the lives of people in their local communities.

Following the service at the Minster, the King and Queen will make their way over to formally open the York Minster Refectory restaurant, in the nearby buildings of the former The Minster School.

The Royal couple will tour the restaurant and its grounds - with the King unveiling a plaque celebrating the visit and the opening.

The precise timings of the visit have been kept under wraps.

Joshua Brimmell, executive chef at the Refectory restaurant, said it will be a "special day for everyone".

Mr Brimmell said: "It has been all hands on deck in the final push to Thursday.

"There is a lot of excitement around the place. It's a fantastic opportunity to help us generate interest as well.

"The restaurant looks special inside, there are a lot of nods to the former school."

Joshua said both he and Andrew Pern, the Michelin starred chef who he is overseeing the development of the menu and all food and hospitality functions alongside, have prepared a number of Royal-themed canapes to be served during a drinks reception for the King.

City of York Council has said the following city centre streets will be closed to traffic during the visit from 8pm on last night (April 5) to 4pm on today:

Duncombe Place

High Petergate (From Bootham Bar to the junction with Grape Lane)

Minster Yard

Minster Gates

The Queen's Walk footpath next to York Minster

Precentor's Court

Deangate (from Minster Yard to the junction with Goodramgate)

College Street

Stonegate