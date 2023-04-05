The Fat Badger in Harrogate and The Goodmanham Arms in York have been named the best in the region.

A total of 94 pubs and bars have been recognised following the unveiling of the National Pub & Bar Awards County Winners.

The awards aim to highlight the positive and inspiring work being carried out across the UK’s hospitality industry.

Two pubs in North Yorkshire named best in the region

The Fat Badger in Harrogate is known for its “local cask ales, exciting cocktails, fine wine & award-winning, modern British food” according to its website.

On Tripadvisor the pub has a rating of 4.0.

One customer wrote this review: “The food was fantastic, the best Sunday Lunch out in a long time! Especially the Roast beef and the cheese cake, It was great value of money, the Service was exceptional and the restaurant is beautiful. We will be back soon.”

Meanwhile, The Goodmanham Arms in York has been described as a “gem of a pub” by one reviewer on Tripadvisor.

The review said: “What a gem of a pub. Dropped in for a family lunch and first impressions were great as it was busy with a great vibe. Staff were friendly; the food was superb and great value for money. Particularly like to thank Ami and Jackie. Will definitely be visiting again.”

The Goodmanham Arms has a rating of 4.5 on the Tripadvisor website.

National Pub & Bar Awards announced ahead of grand final

Overjoyed pub and bar venues were informed of their achievements ahead of the grand final awards ceremony, which takes place in London on June 28.

The County Winners will discover which pubs will be taking home a regional title, as well as which site is to be named the UK’s best, leaving with the overall National Pub & Bar of the year accolade.

Pubs and bars across the United Kingdom are raising a toast ahead of the long Easter weekend, following the unveiling of this year’s National Pub & Bar Awards County Winners - https://t.co/4PAljDMgUi #pubandbarawards pic.twitter.com/sZp3aMDuq4 — Pub & Bar Magazine (@PubandBarMag) April 5, 2023

Entries for the awards have been open since the start of the year, with hundreds of venues outlining the details of their operation, summarising the work that goes into design, training, team welfare, sustainability, food, drink, marketing and many other areas.

Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, which runs the awards said: “We were overwhelmed by the level and quality of entries this year.

“It just goes to show what magnificent work is going on across the UK hospitality sector. With outrageous energy costs, recruitment shortages and a punishing taxation system, these businesses are once again facing tough times.

“Now, more than ever, it’s vital that people support their local pubs and bars. So, ahead of the long Easter weekend, why not check out the finest in your county?”