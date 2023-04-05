The (N)ice Cream Factory on Fossgate was opened five years ago by sister-in-law team Kerstin and Heather Duncanson and in recent times has been run by Elaine and Chris, but a sign has gone up in the shop window thanking customers and saying they are moving on.

It reads: "We would like to thank and say goodbye to all our loyal customers and friends in the street.

"We have had a good time over the last few years and now it is time to move on.

"We hope you will support the new owners, Diane and Tony, like you have us."

There are new owners at York ice cream cafe (N)ice Cream Factory in Fossgate (Image: Haydn Lewis)

The original idea for the parlour was first inspired by ice creams in Michelin-starred restaurants, adding that the secret to the most delicious sundae is the best ingredients, quickly frozen and made to order.

Liquid nitrogen at -196C was used to chill the ingredients as they were churned in a tabletop mixer with the icecreams made ‘on demand’.

Flavours on offer included Malteaser, Nutella and chocolate with peanut butter, as well as espresso ice cream made with a shot of coffee from York Coffee Emporium’s Clifford blend.

The cafe has several small tables and also sells tea, coffee and other snacks.