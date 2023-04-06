If so, we would love to see any photos that you take of their visit.

Excitement is mounting as the city prepares to welcome the new monarch - just five months since his first visit as King to York in November last year.

King Charles in coming to the city to take part in the Royal Maundy service at York Minster.

During the service, 74 men and 74 women, signifying the age of the monarch, selected from Church of England dioceses across the country and Anglican and Ecumenical partners across the UK, will receive the Maundy.

It is the first time a monarch has handed out Maundy money at York Minster since 2012, when the late Queen took part in the ceremony.

Flashback to the Queen in York for the Maundy service at York Minster in 2012 (Image: Supplied)

She also came on March 30, 1972 for the same purpose.

Recipients, who are being thanked for their outstanding Christian service, each receive two purses: one red and one white, with the white one containing the silver Maundy coins.

The Royal Maundy is an ancient ceremony which originated in the commandment Christ gave after washing the feet of his disciples at the Last Supper, before Good Friday.

Following the service at the Minster, the King will then make his way over to formally open the York Minster Refectory restaurant, located in the former site of The Minster School

The Royal couple will tour restaurant and its grounds - with the King unveiling a plaque celebrating the visit and the opening.

Joshua Brimmell, executive chef at the Refectory restaurant, said it will be a "special day for everyone".

Mr Brimmell said: "It has been all hands on deck in the final push to Thursday.

"There is a lot of excitement around the place. It's a fantastic opportunity to help us generate interest as well.

"The restaurant looks special inside, there are a lot of nods to the former school."

Joshua said both he and Andrew Pern, the Michelin starred chef who he is overseeing the development of the menu and all food and hospitality functions alongside, have prepared a number of Royal-themed canapes to be served during a drinks reception for the King on Thursday.

Ahead of the opening, Andrew said: "I am a passionate supporter of the Royal Family and having the York Minster Refectory opened by the King and the Queen Consort will undoubtedly go down as one of the highlights of my career."