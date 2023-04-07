Field and Fawcett is based on the edge of York and reports successful growth over the years.

The business, run by Cathryn and Peter Fawcett, opened at Bingley House Farm, Grimston Bar in 2006.

The couple both grew up in Yorkshire, with Cathryn from the York area and Peter from Tadcaster.

Field & Fawcett reopens to customers as food hall

Peter’s mum, however, is from New Zealand, and Peter spent some time over there working in its vineyards, until returning to Britain in the early 1990s.

Peter was then employed by wine retailers in London and Leeds and after 22 years in sales, the couple opened their shop.

Cathryn said: “With my love of food and cooking, it seemed only natural that a delicatessen would run alongside the wine selection. We converted the Field family farm buildings into the shop, providing a convenient location for our burgeoning business.”

The business promises a diverse range of wines and spirits for all budgets and tastes and serves, operating as wholesaler and retailer.

“We offer a really diverse range of wines and spirits for all budgets and tastes. We import many of our wines through trusted suppliers, visiting vineyards and wine dealers overseas regularly.

“We’re lucky to really enjoy some good and enduring friendships within the wine trade. Our travels also enable us to find new suppliers and try before we buy.”

Cathryn continued: “We also offer a large range of British and European artisan cheese and our in-house chef bakes fresh bread and treats for the deli counter daily. It’s a temptation every day!”

The business grew organically over the years, with an extension in 2006 and a café opening in 2016, which then closed in the pandemic.

“This useful space now houses all our ambient delicatessen products from Yorkshire honey to Italian Cantucci as well as liqueurs and a wide selection of beers.”

Business can be challenging, but the family-firm aims to keep prices down, runs promotions when it can, it tries to keep its product range fresh and exciting, and it invests in its website.

Cathryn said: “Whilst we see our face to face service as integral to our business, we also value our online presence and work hard to keep this lively and engaging.”

Such efforts are paying off, with Field & Fawcett recently crowned Independent Drinks Retailer of the Year at the 2023 Drinks Retailing Awards.

Cathryn added: “It’s an accolade of which we’re immensely proud as we were up against some stiff national competition and delighted for the team too to bring this award home to York. We couldn’t be located anywhere better. York is a fantastic city and as our home city we honestly couldn’t think of anywhere else we’d rather be.”

Details of Field & Fawcett can be found at: www.fieldandfawcett.co.uk