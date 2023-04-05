York Inner Wheel Club has just donated £500 to York Foodbank.
Club president Rosemary Cranidge told the Press: “The members chose the Foodbank because they wanted to support the local community.
“They are aware of the struggle families are facing to provide food and also of the many hours of time given by the over one hundred volunteers the Foodbank has.”
