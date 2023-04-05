The University of York is working with Angel on the Green - a community-owned enterprise – to deliver seven talks at the organisation, based on Bishopthorpe Road.

Joan Concannon, Director of York Festival of Ideas, said: “We are excited to be working with Angel on the Green in the lead-up to this year’s Festival. The programme of events will showcase some of the incredible creativity and innovations of our experts and invite our local community to join us in exploring and debating these big ideas.”

The events lead up to the York Festival of Ideas - a series of 150 talks, discussion panels, and performances, which runs from 02 to 15 June 2023, under the theme of ‘Reimagine, Rediscover, Rebuild.’

Monday April 17 will see Dr Alex Setchfield of Fera Science and BioYorkshire give a talk called: “Grub Up: Feeding the World With Crop Waste and Bugs.”

Here the scientist shares his discovery of a sustainable solution to bridge a shortage of protein expected by 2050.

Monday April 24 in What’s in our Rivers? sees Professor Alistair Boxall, Department of Environment and Geography, talk about pollution of the Rivers Ouse and Foss and what can be done to clean them.

Monday May 1 sees Professor Tom Stoneham, Head of the Department of Philosophy, talk about digital rights and their importance.

Monday May 8 sees Professor Martin O’Neill of the Department of Philosophy talk about Tackling Inequality and Poverty: Community Wealth Building.

Monday May 15 sees Helena Cox, the university’s first art curator talk about Exploring Art and Why It Matters.

Monday May 22 sees Professor Lina Gega of the Institute for Mental Health at York talk about Single-session phobia treatment for children and adolescents.

Finally, on Monday June 12, Policing the Most Vulnerable in Society will be a talk given by Dr Kate Brown of the School for Business and Society

For more information, visit yorkfestivalofideas.com