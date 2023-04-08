From her unconventional arrival in a blue VW campervan, to a guest list that included everyone from Hollywood stars to British Royalty, it's fair to say, York had never seen a wedding quite like it.

Wellwishers gathered outside the Minster on that sunny Saturday on August 31, 2019, for a glimpse of Ellie and her partner Caspar Jopling - as well as their A-lister guests.

Star billing was shared between Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice with their mother Sarah, and Hollywood actors Orlando Bloom and Sienna Miller.

Accompanying Orlando was pop star Katy Perry, who was pregnant with their child. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom at York Minster in 2019 for the wedding of pop star Ellie Goulding

Also among the guests were comedian Jimmy Carr, singer James Blunt, and artist Tracey Emin.

The chart-topper wore a traditional bespoke wedding gown with a veil and train designed by Natacha Ramsay-Levi for Chloe, while Mr Jopling, an art dealer, opted for a suit from Savile Row tailors Huntsman.

They had their first child, a boy, Arthur, in 2021.

