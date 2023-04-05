The company, which has practices across Europe, has now doubled its Irish network from three to six practices.

The acquired practices are Riverview Veterinary Group in Cork, Avondale Veterinary Hospital in Wicklow and All Creatures Veterinary Group in Monaghan.

Riverview Veterinary Group, established 75 years ago, is one of the oldest mixed practices in Ireland and has 52 staff working across clinics in Ballincollig, Kinsale, Carrigaline, Bandon and Clonakilty.

Avondale Veterinary Hospital, which is also a mixed practice, has three sites in Arklow, Rathdrum and Tinahely, and employs 3.

All Creatures Veterinary Group is a small animal practice, with 34 staff working across four sites across Monaghan.

VetPartners Ireland Managing Director Gavin McCoubrey said: “We are so proud that these three amazing practices have chosen to join us because they are so respected in Ireland. They are a great cultural fit for VetPartners and they share our values in the way they support and care for people.”

Led by vets, VetPartners was established in 2015 with three practices. It now has has 11,000 staff working in more than 700 sites across Europe and from its headquarters in York. Following European expansion in 2019, the group now has practices in Italy, France, Germany, Ireland, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands and the Channel Islands.

Avondale Vets clinical director Declan Ryan said the take-over puts his practice in a better position to expand.

All Creatures Veterinary Group clinical director Christopher Cronin said the take-over will secure the business and together they will establish a ‘prime service’ for farmers in the area, in addition to serving small animal clients.

Riverview Veterinary Group (RVG) clinical director Michael Sexton said the take-over will allow the practice to continue its growth.