Spirit of 48 Limited and its parent company, ARM Automotive Yorkshire Limited, are specialists in the restoration and adaptation of Land Rover Defender models.

The group, based at Thirsk, is also a retailer of quad bikes and other similar leisure equipment.

Spirit of 48 was originally named LR Motors (Yorkshire) Limited but in January this year, changed its name to Spirit of 48 Limited.

Following a period of escalating financial pressure, Mark Ranson and Emma Mifsud from the Leeds office of Opus Restructuring LLP were appointed as Administrators to both Companies on 16 March 2023 by the group’s funding provider.

Both companies immediately ceased trading, with 17 staff laid off and two retained to help the administrators.

Opus Restructuring is establishing the financial position of the two conaies and are working with agents, Sanderson Weatherall to maximise asset realisations. The business is being advertised for sale.

The companies’ assets and debts are still being ascertained and investigated, pending completion of which, the outcome for creditors remains uncertain.

Administrator Mark Ranson said: “Our initial focus is on identifying the financial picture at the two Companies, so that we can find buyers for the assets and return any third party items to their beneficial owners. Any parties interested in acquiring the business and/or making use of its premises should contact us as soon as possible.”

The businesses were established in 2015 as part of the Twisted group, but the current management of Spirit of 48 Limited and its parent company, ARM Automotive Yorkshire Limited, acquired it in January 2021.

The Twisted group has had no connection with both companies since the sale, a statement from Opus added.