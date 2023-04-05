Yesterday's sun already feels long gone in York, but how long is the rain is expected to last?
According to the Met Office, the worst of the rain is predicted to be today and tomorrow (Thursday, April 6), when King Charles will visit York. But it says the weather will pick up in time for Easter Weekend.
Although forecasters have still predicted rain, it is expected to be lighter with some sunny spells.
Here is the weather forecast in full:
- This Evening and Tonight (April 5): Cloudy with spells of rain – heavy at times and a drizzle. Winds will generally become lighter. Drier conditions will spread in the morning but remain overcast with some early fog. Minimum temperature 6°C.
- Tomorrow: Thursday morning will be dry before scattered showers, with some heavy rain and possible thunder in the afternoon. By the evening it will have dissipated to leave clear skies. Coastal winds predicted to strengthen. Maximum temperature 13°C.
- Easter Weekend: Good Friday will see scattered showers and clouds. Saturday and Easter Sunday will see early morning fog but will generally be dry with sunny spells and low clouds. Although scattered afternoon showers possible on Saturday. Possibly some light rain and winds on Easter Sunday.
- Long range forecast: Through mid-April, dry, there will likely be cloudy conditions, presenting a greater chance of wet and windier weather. During this period, temperatures are most likely to be close to average or slightly above.
