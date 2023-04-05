Avant Homes North Yorkshire has launched two new developments in Green Hammerton and Easingwold which will deliver 234 new-build homes in total.

Located off the A59 between York and Harrogate, the £21.5 million development at Ambretone Park in Green Hammerton is an 80-home scheme comprising a mix of 3,4, and 5-bed Prices range from £329,995 for a 3-bed detached property to £544,995 for a 5-bed detached house.

Meanwhile the £38.3 million Greenwards Point development in Easingwold can be found on Husthwaite Road close to the A19 between York and Thirsk.

This 154-home development comprises a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes. Prices range from £257,995 for a three-bedroom semi-detached property to £554,995 for a five-bedroom detached house.

The Greenwards Point showhome bedroom in Easingwold (Image: Avant)

As with all properties at Ambretone Park and Greenwards Point, the showhomes feature an open-plan living space, designer kitchen with integrated appliances and bathrooms complete with designer tiling and contemporary sanitaryware.

Avant Homes North Yorkshire head of sales, Dan Hardcastle, said: “Following the successful launch of our regional operation, we’re pleased to have opened our first showhomes in North Yorkshire for buyers to view.

“Our developments in Green Hammerton and Easingwold are already making great progress and we would encourage potential purchasers to come and experience our new showhomes first hand.”

Avant Homes North Yorkshire was launched in January and is the housebuilder’s seventh regional business. It currently has five developments ranging from Leeds to Thirsk with many more due to start as the business continues to implement its growth plans.

The Wetherby-based business is part of the Avant Homes Group.

In addition to North Yorkshire, the company has seven other regional businesses operating Scotland, north east England, north west England, West Yorkshire, East Midlands and the West Midlands whilst a Central office covers South Yorkshire, North Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.