Alice Campbell, 20, was at the bus stop in Holgate Road with her friend on Tuesday night (April 4) at around 6.20pm, when they were suddenly startled by a loud sound "like an earthquake".

She said a railway shed, at the back of the Fox pub, had collapsed, and the roof had crashed through the wall that borders the pub gardens.

The videos were filmed by Alice at the scene.

Warning: the videos contain strong language.

Alice said: “We heard this really loud sound like an earthquake, and we turned around and realised the sound was coming from the other direction.

“We were shocked when we turned around to see that a roof had slipped through the wall!

“The roof of the shed had caved in and bricks were going everywhere.

“People nearby were startled and this old woman at the bus stop shouted ‘Oh My God’.”

Alice said it appeared as if the shed had once relied on trees to stay in place, but recently the trees have been cut down, and temporary railings were put in place.

Network Rail Holgate Engineering Works is located immediately behind The Fox pub.

The Press has contacted Network Rail, City of York Council and North Yorkshire Police to try find out more information.

More to follow.