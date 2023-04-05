Nisbets, in Micklegate, has posters in its windows saying "closing down sale" and "25 per cent off everything in store while stocks last".

The chain is a supplier of catering equipment in the UK, supplying professional kitchen equipment to restaurants, hotels and bars.

It is not yet clear whether the York branch of Nisbets is relocating to another site in the city.

The Press has approached the company for comment and will publish the response as soon as we have it.

Reports suggest that the company may be moving to another site in York.

Nisbets in York city centre

The closure of the Micklegate shop is the latest blow for York's high street.

Just days ago, stationery retailer Paperchase closed its doors in Coney Street for the final time after falling into administration.

The York branch was one of the brand's 106 stores closing down across the country, with hundreds of its staff members facing redundancy.

Tesco agreed earlier this year to buy the chain's brand, but not its shops or the workforce.

Last month the iconic Banks Music Room, in Lendal, in York city centre - thought to be one of the oldest shops in Britain - closed its doors for the final time.

The music shop stocked musical instruments, sheet music, and vinyl records.

According to York Explore Library and Archive, Banks Music Room was thought to be the UK's oldest music shop.

It first opened in Blake Street in 1756 under the ownership of Thomas Haxby before changing hands and moving to various locations across the city centre.

The shop had been in its Lendal location since 1985.

And last month The Press reported that Evans cycles was closing its York flagship store - but will be moving into a new address in York.

The shop, which is still open, is holding a closing-down sale at its base at Monks Cross.

It will reopen at a new address in the city centre.

The Press understands the business will be moving into an empty space in Feasegate.

The Vintage Store, in Parliament Street, York, closed suddenly in January, having opened just five months earlier in the former New Look unit. It was the city's biggest vintage clothing outlet.

And later the same month, vintage-inspired shop Bowler and Betty closed its premises in Fossgate and said it was moving to an online only operation.

Popular fashion discount chain TK Maxx closed its store in Coney Street in September last year, directing customers to its outlet at Monks Cross shopping park. Moving into its prime city centre location will be the Hard Rock Cafe.