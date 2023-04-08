The Tree Relaxation Retreat in Pickering was ranked in ninth place in the top 10, with 347 five-star Tripadvisor reviews and a rating of 5/5.

The research conducted by Vaping.com collated a list of the UK’s best wellness retreats, hotels and spas, and extracted Tripadvisor ratings and reviews.

Grantley Hall in Ripon was also among the UK’s best wellness retreats and was ranked in eighth place with 495 five-star Tripadvisor reviews and a rating of 4.5.

The retreat was previously named in the ‘13 best wellness retreats in the UK for 2023’ by Condé Nast Traveller, a luxury travel magazine.

According to The Tree Relaxation Retreat website, the retreat is a “welcoming place to completely escape, relax and re-energise.”

It says: “Throughout the year we run regular relaxation and yoga weekends, consisting of a variety of different relaxation techniques, from gentle yoga exercises and Qigong to mindfulness meditation and guided relaxation.”

The Tree also offers treatments such as a variety of upper body massages, foot and lower leg pampers and ‘healing hearts therapy’.

The top 10 best wellness retreats in the UK

According to the data by Vaping.com, the top wellness retreats are:

Gleneagles, Perthshire Chewton Glen Hotel & Spa, Hampshire The Grove, Hertfordshire Ramside Hall, Durham Pennyhill Park Hotel & Spa, Surrey Four Seasons Hotel, Hampshire Whatley Manor, Cotswolds Grantley Hall, North Yorkshire The Tree Relaxation Retreat, North Yorkshire Matfen Hall, Northumberland

In first place was Gleneagles, Perthshire – the Scottish location secured its title as the nation's favourite wellness retreat hotspot with 4,093 five-star Tripadvisor reviews and a 4.5 rating.