Burrows Mazda, in Heworth, handed over the keys to the first new Mazda as a free 'sponsored loan' to the Hospice

The Mazda MX-30 electric car will then be replaced with a new vehicle every six months so that the Hospice does not ever need to pay to have it serviced and always has the most efficient model.

The car will be used as one of the Hospice@Home vehicles, which helps to take specialist hospice care to 550 people a year in their own homes.

Steve Burrows, the managing director of Burrows Mazda, said: "I’m one of ten siblings, and I’ve lost five of my siblings in recent years, so I understand just how important end-of-life care is for families.

"We’re proud to support St Leonard’s. I’ve always believed that local businesses should support local causes - we’ll continue to support local good causes and I hope to spread the word so that more businesses will get involved and do similar things."

James Wainwright, head of fundraising at St Leonard’s Hospice, said: "Thanks to the team at Burrows Mazda for this amazing donation.

"Our focus continues to be on delivering excellent care and support to all our patients, their families and loved ones, and this would not be possible without such generous support from our community."