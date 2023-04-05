A YORK schoolboy is going the extra mile to raise money for a once-in-a-lifetime trip to be a Good Samaritan in the developing world.
Fifteen-year-old Marcus Underwood is a Year 10 pupil at Joseph Rowntree School and is trying to raise £4,000 so he can attend a Camps International four-week trip with School to Cambodia next year.
During the trip he would be involved with projects such as constructing water storage, improving infrastructure of local schools and community buildings.
He would also work on reforestation projects and help local wildlife - something which is close to his heart because he wants to work with animals as a career.
On Saturday, he will be taking part in a 75km sponsored bike ride at Roko Health Club in York.
It is just the latest in a long line of fundraising events undertaken by Marcus, which has included selling Christmas Dog biscuits, collecting Christmas Trees to be recycled, running a cake stall at York Rugby Union Club, and running a Bingo event in Haxby. He hopes to be running a stall outside Conexo Travel during the Haxby and Wigginton Scarecrow Festival.
To find out more, or support him, you can visit this Just Giving page: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jill-underwood
So far he has raised £1,450.
And the hardest thing about the challenges: "Raising the money in creative ways whilst balancing school work," says Marcus.
Tell us about your good deeds
Are you raising money for a good cause? You could feature on our Charity Champion spot. Tell us more via the Send Now button below...
Charity Champions
Do you know an unsung hero who has gone above and beyond the call of duty to help others? They might be a charity worker, a volunteer, or a friend or neighbour who has raised money for a good cause. They might have been helping out during the coronavirus pandemic; or they may have been selflessly been doing good for years. Whoever they are, we want to hear about them so that we can celebrate the work they are doing.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here