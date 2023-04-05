Fifteen-year-old Marcus Underwood is a Year 10 pupil at Joseph Rowntree School and is trying to raise £4,000 so he can attend a Camps International four-week trip with School to Cambodia next year.

During the trip he would be involved with projects such as constructing water storage, improving infrastructure of local schools and community buildings.

He would also work on reforestation projects and help local wildlife - something which is close to his heart because he wants to work with animals as a career.

On Saturday, he will be taking part in a 75km sponsored bike ride at Roko Health Club in York.

It is just the latest in a long line of fundraising events undertaken by Marcus, which has included selling Christmas Dog biscuits, collecting Christmas Trees to be recycled, running a cake stall at York Rugby Union Club, and running a Bingo event in Haxby. He hopes to be running a stall outside Conexo Travel during the Haxby and Wigginton Scarecrow Festival.

To find out more, or support him, you can visit this Just Giving page: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jill-underwood

So far he has raised £1,450.

And the hardest thing about the challenges: "Raising the money in creative ways whilst balancing school work," says Marcus.

