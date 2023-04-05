North Yorkshire Police say the attack happened near Dale House at Staithes between 8.30am and 9am on Friday (March 31) on the lane which starts near to the A174 opposite Cowbar Lane and runs down to Ridge Lane.

A woman walking her dog was approached from behind by an unknown man who pulled her to the ground.

The woman bravely fought off the suspect and he fled back up the lane towards the A174 Cowbar Lane area.

The victim sustained minor injuries during the assault.

The suspect is described as white, in his late 20s, about 6ft tall, slim build, with short stubble on his face, short styled brown hair. He was wearing a blue waist-length jacket with a collar and blue jeans. It is thought that he received a small cut to the top of his head during the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email lucie.welford@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Lucie Welford.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230057022.