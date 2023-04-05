North Yorkshire Police say witnesses or motorists with dash-cams have been urged to come forward to assist an investigation into a collision in Wigginton, which The Press reported on yesterday (April 4) where a car overturned and hit a gas pipe.

It happened at the junction of Sutton Lane and Corban Lane at 9.43am on Tuesday and involved a silver Vauxhall Astra.

A police spokesman said: "The car left the road at the T-junction and collided with several parked vehicles and an industrial building.

"A gas pipe and street furniture were damaged which had to be made safe by the local council and gas engineers.

"The man driving the car was taken to hospital by ambulance. He was discharged from hospital later that day.

"The stretch of road was closed for a short time while officers investigated the scene.

"We are appealing for witnesses to the collision, anyone who recalls seeing the silver Vauxhall Astra prior to the collision and motorists with dash-cams to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

"If you can help, please email Michael.Rowan@northyorkshire.police.uk or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Mike Rowan."

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230059699.