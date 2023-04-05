Staff at jobs specialist Bridge Recruitment have collected the eggs and will be donating the chocolate treats to the York Foodbank.

Rob Justice from Bridge Recruitment said: “The special gift of a chocolate Easter egg makes a big difference to any child who has to spend this Easter in food poverty.

“We don’t want any kids to go without and everyone here at Bridge Recruitment wants to ensure that parents who are using the foodbank here in York can get hold of an Easter egg easily.

“We want to help put smiles on as many faces as possible and are delighted to have been able to donate the Easter eggs.”

Part of workforce solutions specialist The Jarell Group, Bridge Recruitment at 7-9 Piccadilly works with organisations across a range of sectors providing recruitment advice and support.