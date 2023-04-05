Hundreds of visitors are joining the fun at the Skylark Nature Reserve this week for a special Easter-themed set of events including egg decorating and a scavenger hunt .

The three days of events during the Easter half-term holidays feature activities to suit children of all ages including exploring the science behind the melting points of different types of chocolate and making your own catapults to see whose design can fling chocolate eggs the furthest.

An Easter quiz and craft session run by the visitor centre team round off the family fun throughout the week at the 350-acre nature reserve at Barlow, which forms part of the power station site.

Jane Breach, Community Engagement & Visitor Centre Team Leader at Drax, said: “We’re passionate about engaging children with STEM subjects from a young age and hope that these activities will spark an interest in young people studying them later in life. There will be plenty more great events coming up throughout the year and we look forward to seeing everyone again then.”

For information on future events at Drax and the Skylark nature reserve, visit Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/DraxGroup/ or the Drax website at https://www.drax.com/visit-us/#events.