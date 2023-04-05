Northern and the University of Sheffield has demonstrated an innovation on the Wensleydale Railway.

Fallen leaves can cause problems by getting wet and sticking to tracks. They can currently be treated using railhead treatment trains but these are scarce and expensive to run.

Northern has partnered with the university to trail a new rail head treatment technology that is cheaper and is attached to passenger trains.

The cleaning system, developed by researchers from the University’s Department of Mechanical Engineering, works by firing dry ice pellets in a stream of air at supersonic speed at the railhead - freezing any leaves on the line. The frozen leaves are then blasted away as the dry ice pellets turn back into a gas.

Northern hopes to develop a plan for the system to be fitted throughout Northern’s fleet next year.

Rob Cummings, seasonal improvement manager at Northern, said: “This is a gamechanger for the industry – the next step in finding a solution to tricky autumn conditions.

“One of the biggest risks to our performance during October and November is 'leaves on the line', but by helping to develop new innovative technology we aim to deliver the very best service for our passengers.”