York Mosque, in Bull Lane, invited the guests to have Iftar with them and learn about their faith on Saturday, April 1, including Rachael Maskell, MP for York Central, members of the City of York Council, and North Yorkshire Police.

Iftar is the meal that Muslims break their fast with during the Islamic Holy month of Ramadan, in which Muslims across the world fast from food and water from dawn till sunset for 30 days. It ends with the Eid-Ul-Fitr festival.

It was the second Unity Iftar that the mosque has held, following the success of last year’s which welcomed around 100 guests, to build good relationships with the local community.

Rachael Maskell MP with York Mosque Scouts (Image: York Mosque)

Ms Maskell said: "It’s a pleasure to be here yet again. Every time I come to York Mosque I not only learn new things but I make new friends.

“They really do open their door and show incredible hospitality as well as teach about their faith and share that with the whole community, which is amazing."

Cllr Darryl Smalley and Cllr Fiona Fitzpatrick (Image: Cllr Darryl Smalley)

Cllr Darryl Smalley, an executive member of City of York Council, said: “I’d like to thank everyone at York Mosque for their openness and warmth - experiencing the blessings of Ramadan was a new experience for me and many others attending.

“It was a privilege to join York’s Muslim community breaking fast and learn more about York Mosque’s considerable charitable work and community action across the city, from litter picks to running a food bank.

“We wish all those observing this holy month in York and around the world a healthy and blessed Ramadan.”

Muslims breaking fast with dates and water (Image: York Mosque)

The event, which was co-sponsored by the York Mosque Scouts, who raised £813, began with presentations.

The Mosque president Naser Jasim told the crowd about the history of York Mosque and its everyday functions, which includes the five daily prayer congregations, the Madrassah Arabic school which has 140 students, including refugee children, school visits, the scouts group, Eid parties, Quran study groups, and convert groups.

Iftar presentation (Image: York Mosque)

He also talked about the charity that the mosque is involved with, including running a food bank and soup kitchen, helping with the refugee council in York and Selby, and helping the homeless with sleeping bags and blankets.

This was followed with a speech by the Imam, Ammar Sacha, who described York Mosque as a “very welcoming community”.

York Mosque iftar presentation, with Imam Ammar Sacha and Professor Mohamed El Gomati in the foreground (Image: York Mosque)

The Madrassah students then put on a play about what it is like to fast during Ramadan.

Waiting for the iftar meal to be served (Image: York Mosque)

The final presentation, by Professor Mohamed El-Gomati, was about how Ramadan and Eid are celebrated in different Muslim countries and cultures around the world.

The event ended with the Muslims breaking their fast, as is traditionally done with dates and water, and praying the sunset prayer, followed by the Iftar meal.