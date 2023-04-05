Each August the magnificent grounds of Castle Howard are usually filled with pomp and circumstance with lasers and fireworks lighting up the sky - as the stately home stages its annual Proms concert.

But this year the organisers have said it has had to be called off.

A previous proms event at the stately home near Malton

In a statement, Castle Howard said: "We are sad to announce that the Proms concert will not be going ahead in 2023.

"Unfortunately, the promoter who organised the Proms at Castle Howard is currently in the process of going into liquidation, meaning it is impossible for us to deliver a Proms concert in this year’s event schedule.

"We appreciate that the Proms has held a special place in the hearts of many visitors for over 30 years and we have enjoyed hosting this event within the grounds of Castle Howard, and have welcomed thousands of visitors across its lifespan.

"Castle Howard remains committed to delivering high quality events as part of what we programme and we have several new events coming to the iconic House and Grounds this year, and will continue to work on future planning for music events.

"Thank you for your understanding."

Welsh tenor Wynne Evans

Last year thousands gathered for the classical concert by The London Gala Orchestra, chart-topping opera star and BBC Radio Wales presenter, and Broadway and West End star Marisha Wallace.

The audiences sang along to flag-waving favourites such as ‘Jerusalem’, ‘Rule Britannia’, and ‘Pomp and Circumstance No.1', along with songs from musicals.

As well as the stunning laser display, the evening also saw a flyover from a rare Second World War Spitfire and a family-friendly, picnic-style concert amid fine summer weather.

As The Press reported last month, the stately home is set to host The Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta for the first time this year from August 25 to 28.

After five years on the Knavesmire in York, where it attracted more than 60,000 visitors, organisers have said the Fiesta is moving to Castle Howard to “increase capacity and expand further”.

The Balloon Fiesta when it was at Knavesmire

For the first time, this year’s event will include an option for camping so visitors can stay for the entire weekend or come for the day.

The family friendly weekend will include mass hot air balloon launches, tethered balloons, and spectacular night glow displays lighting up the evenings with a backdrop of Castle Howard’s grounds and architecture.

With more than fifty Hot Air Balloons expected from across Europe, balloon flights will launch each morning and evening, weather permitting.

A star-studded line-up of musicians is confirmed across multiple stages - including Eurovision star Sam Ryder and Sister Sledge.

There will be entertainers for all ages, including Raver Tots, Andy and the Odd Socks, Dick and Dom and YolanDa’s Band Jam, with more to be announced.

The Fiesta’s finale will be on Monday (August 28) evening.

A full schedule will be announced closer to the event.

Tickets for the weekend are now available from www.yorkshireballoonfiesta.co.uk/tickets