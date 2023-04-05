Consulting Mr. Google, I compared our new Royal Mail rates with those of the US Mail.

At the present exchange rate, stamps in the United States cost the equivalent of 50p First Class, 40p Second Class, and £1.20 International.

From Land’s End to John O’ Groats the distance is 1,189 miles. From Portland, Maine to Portland, Oregon the distance is 3,187 miles.

This does not even take into account the distances to Alaska and Hawaii, the residents of which States are served at the same postage rates as the rest of the US.

Given the distances involved, it is true that it takes longer for a First Class letter to arrive at its destination in the US, generally one to three days.

There may be valid reasons for what appears to be an outrageous expense to the letter-writing, card-sending British population - a dwindling group of older people, admittedly. I would love to be informed as to what those reasons might be, but I can guess.

M Hardy, Heworth Green, York