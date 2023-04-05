I’d like to thank your distinguished Chief Reporter Mike Laycock for his impressive thirty-eight years ‘before the mast’ at the Press.
I hope the city and area he served so well will reciprocate.
I wonder if Mike is already a Freeman of the City of York?
If this honour has already been conferred, perhaps a sinecure as ‘Beater of the Bounds of the Ainsty’?
Or what about the high-profile role of official ‘Town Crier of Walmgate and beyond’ with special licence to declaim the Press headlines from the Bars of York, the Minster West End, the steps of the Mansion House and over the Station ‘Tannoy’.
Would that be a suitable progression?
Oyez!
Derek Reed, Middlethorpe Drive, York
