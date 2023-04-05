An innovative restaurant and events space near York is launching an in-house store next monthThe Motorist in Sherburn-in-Elmet will be selling local and national artisan products when The Store opens on May 2.

The Store adds to the themed restaurant, cafe, garage and body shop that hosts events featuring up to 700 vehicles.

Products will come from independent bakers, distillers and other food suppliers and there will be toys and gifts. Confectionary will also be sold, including a large pick’n’mix selection.

The Arnage, York's new car-themed restaurant, opens

The layout of the store will feature classic and modern vehicles including a Ford XR2, to an Aston Martin Vantage, with a restore milk-float as the centrepiece.

Head of retail Daniel Spinks said: “This is an exciting time for The Motorist as it continues to evolve to meet the needs of its customers.

The Arnage, Sherburn In Elmet - review and photos

"The Store is committed to providing something for everyone, whether you pop in for car-care products to keep your vehicle looking its best or you’re searching for that unique gift for someone special, we’re proud to have created a destination for our customers to purchase artisan products, quality gifts, toys and merchandise.”

For more details, go to: https://www.themotorist.com/store