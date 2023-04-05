It’s meant to be the holiday of his lifetime.

Instead, he and his classmates are in tears; children have literally been sick with anxiety, there are no toilet facilities and they won’t drink their water because they don’t want to run out.

There is no wifi when the coach isn’t moving and reception at Dover port is otherwise limited.

This is a large-scale trauma that will scar kids for years.

But the empathy-free zone that is Suella Braverman wants you to know - despite the fact that my son is in a queue of tens of thousands to have his passport individually checked - that Brexit is not to blame.

Update: my boy has just been in touch from a latrine at the side of the M20 to say he’s really feeling the sovereignty today and is loving his new blue passport.

Dr Daniel Roy Connelly,

PPC York Outer, True & Fair Party,

South Bank, York