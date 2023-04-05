The move follows both York and Viborg being designated UNESCO Creative Cities of Media Arts in 2014 and 2020 respectively.

Kim Kofod Hansen, Development Director at the Central Denmark Region and chairman of the European Region of Culture, said: “York represents important and successful experiences regarding ideas and creativity and is a role model in many aspects of the cultural and creativity industries.”

Owen Turner, Master of the Guild of Media Arts, said: “Through the Creative Cities network, we have undertaken a number of projects together, including the children’s project ‘Drawings of Hope’, the online artists’ collaboration Immersive Assembly, and we are working actively on the presentation of our shared Viking heritage.”

York’s newly refurbished Guildhall will host a series of meetings, with the support of the University of York.

Helen Apsey, Head of Culture and Wellbeing at Make It York, added: “This visit very much supports and furthers the aims of the city’s Culture Strategy: it will be a great opportunity to share learnings, best practice, and discuss ways of working across culture, the creative sector, and beyond.”