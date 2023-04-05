York BID has partnered with the British Independent Retail Association (BIRA) to offer free annual membership which will give advice and support during the current difficult trading climate.

BIRA works with thousands of independent businesses of all sizes across the UK to offer a wealth of business benefits, from free legal advice to preferential card rates, business banking to specialist insurance, commercial and tax advice, buy-now-pay-later scheme and even marketing support.

It also offers a utility review where BIRA members could save thousands of pounds each year, and access to its stock buying group, BIRA Direct, which includes a handy online B2B portal with over 160 suppliers.

The partnership with York BID has already been taken up by many independent shops within the area, but there are some free membership spaces remaining.

Andrew Goodacre, CEO of BIRA said: “We have been thrilled with the interest in BIRA and take-up of new memberships from high street businesses in York. We already have been inundated with requests for help from owners of these independent businesses which are the beating heart of such a beautiful city.

“Partnerships with BIDs such as York are vital for us to be able to give multi-level support to our members in times which are very difficult for us all, especially with the cost of living crisis hitting many of us hard. Us working together is such a valuable way to show small business owners that there is support out there for them, and while they are independent, it doesn’t mean that they are on their own,” he added.

Chris Bush, Business Manager for York BID said: “BIRA is a long establish and trusted organisation, offering a wide variety of services aimed at supporting small and independent businesses. During these challenging times, York BID are pleased to offer levy paying businesses in York city centre a fully funded annual membership. Please note that spaces are limited, and applicants will be considered on a first come, first served basis. Those interested, should register as soon as possible.”

For more information about BIRA visit http://www.bira.co.uk/yorkbid. Details about the partnership and to join can be found at www.theyorkbid.com/business-cost-saving.