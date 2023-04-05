After judging the Easter Spring Lambs and monthly prime hogg show classes at Skipton Auction mart, he made the purchases for the family-run Knavesmire Butchers in Albemarle Road.

Mr Swales first bagged the Easter title winner, the first prize single 45kg Charollais-x-Beltex gimmer lamb from Robert Towers, of Ingleton in North Craven, at £195 top gross.

He then paid £175 to claim the third prize Continental-x single lamb from regular vendor Charles Marwood, who runs the Foulrice pedigree Charollais flock in Whenby, York.

Then, he paid £180 for another single Charollais that finished runner-up in its show class from Mr Marwood’s daughter Deborah Whitcher, who runs her own Galtres pedigree flock in nearby Skewsby.

Mr Swales also paid a further £185 each for his champion pen of five prime hoggs, Beltex-x from Skipton farmer Jeff Burrows.

A tidy entry of 67 Spring lambs met a sharp trade, again proving in strong demand for the Easter trade among both retail and wholesale butchers, selling at an overall average of £159.32 per head, 360.9p/kg (SQQ 373.1p/kg), on a robust turnout of 3,846 prime and lightweight hoggs.