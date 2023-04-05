RESCUE crews have been called in after a police incident in York.

York Rescue Boat say their team were requested to attend an incident in the vicinity of Ouse Bridge by North Yorkshire Police at about 9.09pn on Monday evening (April 3).

They say that in the end their services were thankfully not needed on this occasion.

A spokesperson said:

"The team were stood down en route as the person was helped to safety by police officers on the scene."