With its focus on ‘right sizing’ and a ‘multi-solution approach’ to sustainable driving, Mazda has expanded its CX-60 range with the launch of a six-cylinder 3.3-litre e-Skyactiv D diesel engine.

Interestingly, Mazda says it has identified a number of ‘hotspot’ areas where diesel vehicles remain more popular among high-mileage drivers and those towing regularly.

The new in-line diesel unit is available with two power levels – a 254ps all-wheel drive version with 550nM of torque, assisted by a 48v mild-hybrid electric motor, and a less powerful 200PS engine with rear-wheel drive.

The engine’s high torque delivery gives it a 2,500kg trailer weight towing capacity, appealing to potential buyers who might make use of the torque benefits you get with diesels.

At a gathering of motoring journalists in Scotland, Mazda UK head Jeremy Thomson was quick to address what he called the ‘elephant in the room’ – why hold a specific launch event for a diesel engine in this day and age.

He told the Telegraph & Argus he believes diesel still has a major part to play – pointing to the German premium brands, where over 40 per cent of the volume is still diesel.

And he heralded the CX-60’s new diesel powertrain as the “cleanest and most efficient mass produced diesel engine in the world.”

Out on the open roads of the Scottish Borders, the car seemed to strike a nice balance between performance and economy.

Under heavy acceleration, the engine note is clean and engaging, with the 254ps variant capable of going from a standing start to 62mph in 7.4 seconds, with combined fuel consumption of about 54mpg.

It never feels overtly fast, but the speed builds at a happy pace and allows you to gain momentum incrementally, with the minimum of fuss. This process is helped by the smooth-shifting eight-speed automatic gearbox.

In its quest for efficiency, the diesel engine has a trick up its sleeve in the form of something that’s a little more exciting than it’s cumbersome name might suggest – the Distribution-Controlled Partially Premixed Compression Ignition (DCPCI) technology

This highly innovative advanced combustion technology makes the new e-Skyactiv D unit helps to make the engine as clean as it is, achieving a thermal efficiency of over 40 per cent.

In the tighter corners, the steering is sharp and trustworthy, while body lean is fairly well contained for a large vehicle.

The ride is mostly very comfortable, but can be a bit choppy when travelling over road imperfections at higher speeds.

In terms of looks, a lot of thought has gone into the design and the creases within the bodywork, as with all Mazdas.

The CX-60’s beautiful lines play with the light to reflect its surroundings. creating a striking yet subtle look.

Inside, the cabin has a real aura of quality, including Nappa leather seats and white maple wood trim.

In conclusion, Mazda has made a bold move that goes against the general direction of travel – but it's a move that might just hit the right note with those who don't believe electric is the only solution.