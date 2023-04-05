They say new figures show that York is facing a 25.11 per cent cut in real terms to its pothole budget. That's a reduction of £1,404,229, they claim - or enough to fill in 28,085 potholes.

York's opposition Labour Group leader Cllr Claire Douglas is putting the blame squarely on Mr Sunak for what she calls the 'pothole crisis'.

She says he promised to fix the nation's pothole epidemic when he was still Chancellor, joking that motorists should 'enjoy National Pothole Day' because they would soon be all gone.

But now the national road maintenance budget has, in real terms, been slashed by enough to fill four MILLION potholes around the country, she claims.

“Two years ago, Rishi Sunak told everyone to enjoy national pothole day 'before they’re all gone'," Cllr Douglas said.

"He then rowed back on his promises, leaving local councils facing a pothole crisis.”

York's Labour opposition leader was backed by Labour's Shadow Transport Secretary Louise Haigh.

"The Prime Minister vowed to make potholes a thing of the past - but he’s left four million of them on our roads," she said.

“Communities across the country are paying the price for his broken promises.”

The comments have come after Mr Sunak's opponents nationally have accused him of deploying a 'complete re-hash' of a year-old pothole crackdown as he campaigns for the May local elections.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak examining a pothole with Darlington Council leader Jonathan Dulston (far left) and others during a recent visit to Darlington. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire (Image: PA)

The Prime Minister sought to focus on fixing Britain's ailing roads as he faced questions on a recent visit to Darlington.

"Today we're announcing more money for potholes," he said as he was photographed inspecting a road defect during the visit to the North East while campaigning for the Tories.

But now Downing Street has confirmed there is no new money on top of the extra £200 million announced in the Budget on March 15.

Critics appear to be arguing that, given the rate of inflation, that amounts to a significant real-terms cut in the national roads maintenance budget of £2.7 billion for the years 2022 to 2025.

York Labour say they have based their figures on the government's own inflation statistics, government figures on highways maintenance, and a pothole repair figure estimated at £50 per repair.

Nationally, the Liberal Democrat local government spokeswoman Helen Morgan has joined in the criticism, saying that Mr Sunak's announcement on roads spending 'has more holes in it than Britain's roads'.

"This is nothing new and just a complete re-hash," she said of the £200 million announcement. "The blunt truth is the Government has starved councils of funding to fix roads, and this latest sticking plaster is too little too late."

The Press has approached local Lib Dem, Green and Conservative councillors for comment.