A YORK man has been given a three-year football banning order for football violence.
Nathan Fentiman, 24, of Bramham Road in Chapelfields was sentenced after after appearing at York Magistrates Court yesterday (April 3).
He pleaded guilty to attempting to damage the Oldham Athletic Football Club team bus as it passed the Heworth Inn in York on Monday, August 29 last year prior to the York City versus Oldham Athletic, National League fixture at the Community Stadium in the city.
As well as having to pay court costs he was given a three-year football banning order, which means he is unable to attend any regulated football matches in the UK or attend within five miles of any stadium where York City or England are playing away matches.
PC Jon Bostwick, the York City FC dedicated football officer, said: “This outcome sends a strong message that North Yorkshire Police will not tolerate violence and will take action against anyone who commits such acts.
"All football fans should be able to enjoy the game in peace and good spirits and not fear violence or other intimidating behaviour.”
In total he was fined £80, ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £32 and ordered to pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.
