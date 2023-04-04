THEY'VE made it!

Students and their teachers from a school in York who were caught up in the travel chaos at the port of Dover at the weekend have finally arrived at their destination.

As The Press reported yesterday, youngsters and staff from Millthorpe School in South Bank in York on a ski trip to Austria during the Easter holidays were among thousands of people stuck in queues trying to cross the English Channel at the weekend.

Two coaches with about 80 children and staff on board set off from York at about 3pm on Saturday (April 1) and were meant to arrive in Austria by teatime on Sunday to start their skiing, but they were delayed at Dover for more than 27 hours with everyone still stuck on their coaches at 11pm on Sunday night.

But speaking on their Twitter feed the school said this morning that they had arrived.

They said: "Students are all up, have enjoyed a good sleep, breakfast, have been kitted out with their skis and are about to take the 5 minute journey to the slopes.

"All are well and excited to begin their adventures

"And head teacher Gemma Greenhalgh wants to thank all the students for their resilience and the staff for their leadership and for looking after the children and ensuring that they were safe and as comfortable as possible over the last two days and nights."

At the weekend coach passengers were forced to spend hours waiting to enter the port, be processed and board ferries.

Disruption at the port was first reported on Friday when the port declared a critical incident and said the delays were “due to lengthy French border processes and sheer volume”.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman rejected suggestions that Brexit could be the cause of delays at the port as passengers endured long queues and cancelled trips.

Now there are concerns that the Easter weekend may see more trouble at the port and that their may be issues for the school on their return trip.

But Millthorpe has said: "We will update you later in the week if there are any concerns regarding the return journey but in the mean time they all are enjoying the sunshine and snow. We’d like to thank you all for your patience and support."