FIREFIGHTERS were seen at York Minster today (April 4), scaling the cathedral using an ariel ladder platform.

Their presence was part of a training exercise with the Minster Police, and health and safety team, to practice working at heights at the Minster.

A spokesperson for Huntington fire station said the exercise involved crews from across York, using the ariel ladder platform from Harrogate.

Pictures and a video taken from College Green show crowds watching the ariel ladder platform as it moves up and down the historic building.