Carefound Home Care has opened its fourth branch - and its first in York.

The company says the new site, in Tower House, Fishergate, will offer personalised hourly home care and live-in care services to older people in the area.

A spokesperson said the home care provider’s existing branches, including one in Harrogate, are all rated ‘outstanding’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) with inspectors calling it a “role model to other services".

The Mayor of York, Councillor David Carr and the Lady Mayoress, Lynda Carr, officially opened Carefound Home Care’s new base in York on Thursday, March 30.

A spokesperson for Carefound said the company had a "track record of reducing pressures on the NHS by improving older people’s health outcomes, for example by preventing falls, managing signs of deterioration, and avoiding hospital admissions".

They added: "The company aims to bring similar benefits to the York area as well as creating around 50 new jobs for local people."

Oliver Stirk, managing director of Carefound Home Care, said: “We’re delighted to officially open Carefound Home Care in York enabling us to help more older people live safely at home with one-to-one support from a professional carer.”

“At Carefound Home Care we believe that everybody should be given the choice to remain in their own home, whatever their needs. However, we’re painfully aware that there needs to be more high quality care available, especially given the ongoing pressures on NHS hospitals from delays to hospital discharges.”

“Our local team of experts are excited to help more families in York and are busy recruiting care professionals to join our team who benefit from extensive training, an excellent employment package, career progression and unrivalled support.”

The Lord Mayor of York and the Lady Mayoress, who cut the ribbon at the opening, discussed their own experiences of finding suitable care for a loved one.

The event was also attended by special guest Jill Quinn, who is CEO of Dementia Forward, a local charity supporting people with dementia and their carers in North Yorkshire and York.

Ms Quinn said: “We have signposted and referred to Carefound Home Care in the Harrogate district for many years and we are thrilled to have Carefound Home Care delivering their outstanding rated services in York.”

“We share the same values, and to quote the City of York Council, ‘care at home’ is what we all aim for.”

Lorna Miles, registered branch manager of Carefound Home Care in York, added: “We’re already helping a number of families in the York area and working in partnership with local health professionals.

“If you’re considering home care for yourself or a loved one, or looking for a career in care, please don’t hesitate to call our friendly team today.”

For further information about Carefound Home Care in York or to apply for a job call 01904 215920 or visit here.