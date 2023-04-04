North Yorkshire Police say they were called at about 9.50am today (April 4) after reports that a car had collided with a building on an industrial estate on Sutton Road on the outskirts of Wigginton.

A police spokesman said: "The collision caused damage to the building, three vehicles, street furniture and a gas pipe. The gas has been made safe by gas engineers.

"The driver of the car was treated by the ambulance service at the scene and the local council attended to the damage to street furniture."

A spokeswoman for the ambulance service said: "We received an emergency call at 9.46am today to reports of an overturned vehicle on Sutton Road in Wiggington.

"An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to York Hospital."