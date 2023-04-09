The pair were brought to the RSPCA's York animal home off Landing Lane by an inspector after being found abandoned.

"Sadly there was another rabbit who had already passed away before they were rescued," a member of staff at the animal centre said.

Paris and Vienna have, however, fully recovered from their ordeal.

"They have thrived at the centre, receiving lots of TLC," the staff member said.

"So they are now looking for a loving new home."

The RSPCA says it wants to see the two rabbits adopted together.

"Paris and Vienna are happy girls who make the most of every day," the staff member said.

"They enjoy having lots of space and can often be seen running around their enclosure having fun, watching the world go by or snoozing together.

"One of their most favourite times of the day is veg time.

"Not only do they get to munch on their favourite snacks but get time to spend with the staff as well.

"They are friendly, happy rabbits who will make the most fantastic addition to the family."

The pair will need quite a lot of space, though, to be happy.

"Their accommodation will need to be large and spacious so they can run around and binky till their heart's content," the RSPCA staff member told The Press.

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.

To find out more, or to see what other animals are available for adoption, visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk