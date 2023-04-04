The food hall at Marks & Spencer’s flagship store in Parliament Street has been given a revamp.

This makeover provides a market feel inside, complimented by displays of produce from M&S Select Farms.

A new bakery offers freshly baked bread, cakes, and pastries throughout the day.

With Easter fast approaching, the store stocks a range of Easter eggs, hot cross buns, and more.

There is also a dedicated M&S Wine Shop featuring an award-winning selection.

The new look was officially unveiled last week at a ribbon cutting ceremony outside the store.

Store manager Luke Smith joined three long serving M&S colleague, Debs Watson, Liz Wright and Debs Dews, to cut the ribbon alongside Percy Pig.

Luke Smith, store manager at M&S York said: “Our whole team has been working really hard to deliver this fantastic new look in the Foodhall at M&S York and it’s been great to hear from customers today how much they love all the new features.

“The brand-new design, with exciting additions like our new M&S Bakery and Wine Shop, marks a significant investment by M&S in the local area and all our colleagues are really excited to welcome our customers in store so they can see all the great improvements we’ve made.”

As part of the unveiling celebration, Percy Pig was on-hand to welcome shoppers to the store.

The team handed out 200 golden tickets to the first customers through the door.

Golden ticket holders received a free bag of Percy Pigs or freshly baked cookies from the M&S bakery – and one lucky customer won a £200 M&S voucher.

An M&S spokesperson added that the food hall’s transformation represents “significant investment” in York’s local economy.

The investment in York follows an announcement that the supermarket giant plans to invest £500 million in its store rotation programme, with the hope of creating over 3400 new jobs nationwide.

For updates on the store, follow M&S York on Facebook.