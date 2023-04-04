Terry Smith, the owner of the Classic Cutz salon, in Fourth Avenue, Tang Hall, says he has been selected by the York Conservative Association as their candidate for the Heworth ward in the City of York Council elections.

Terry, who previously stood for the Conservative Party in Osbaldwick in May 2007's City of York Council elections, said: "I am truly proud and honoured to be selected. I will bring optimism hope and change.

"I will be open, honest and will listen to voters and I will promise only what can be delivered.

"I will work closely with the police.crown prosecution service and magistrates to control anti-social behaviour ensuring that the city of York is a low crime area.

"Under the Lib Dem/ Green coalition council in York council tax has risen far above inflation in York over the last four years.

"Conservatives believe in delivering for money for all and we seek to cut council tax rises to the level of inflation.

"We will bring a budget that focuses on York frontline services that protects York's most vulnerable residents."

Terry carried the Olympic Torch through the streets of York back in 2012 after he was nominated by his mother, Janette, for the honour because of his charitable work and his actions when he tried to stop a drunken motorist setting off on a terrifying drive through a York suburb with a child in the back the car.

The motorist ignored his warnings and drove off, nearly running over Terry’s feet, and he and a friend then called police and followed the drink-driver as he mounted a kerb and drove straight across a roundabout before eventually crashing into a tree. The incident led to Terry being nominated for a Press Community Pride award in 2010.

He went on to say: "We will oppose any form of a traffic congestion charge in York, we will build a dynamic economy by ensuring economic stability.

"People will feel confident their jobs and homes are safe and we will improve public services for everyone. We will also put climate change at the heart of our agenda."