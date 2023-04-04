A TOP indie band is to take to the stage in North Yorkshire.
Two Door Cinema Club will play Scarborough’s Spa Grand Hall on Saturday, July 22, as part of an upcoming UK headline tour.
Mixing guitar-driven hooks with a dance, electronic polish, the Northern Irish trio first gained attention with 2010's ‘Tourist History’ and classic-singles-in-waiting like ‘What You Know’, ‘Something Good Can Work’ and ‘Undercover Martyn’.
This album saw the band cement a global following and secure festival headline status.
It was followed by further chart-topping albums, including ‘Beacon’, ‘Gameshow’ and ‘False Alarm’.
The band returned in 2022 with their latest album, ‘Keep on Smiling’.
Tickets go on sale for the show in Scarborough on Thursday 6th April at 9am and will be available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk
For more information about the concert, visit www.scarboroughspa.co.uk
